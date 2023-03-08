IDFC First Bank shares trade near 52-week high. ICICIDirect sees stock to outperform in near term1 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 01:15 PM IST
- The brokerage is positive on IDFC First Bank and expects it to outperform over the next few months
The BFSI sector has been a key outperformer of CY22 and has witnessed a healthy retracement in the last three months, thus forming a higher base for the next leg of up move with The mid-small cap banks are now seen catching up with their large cap peers. Within private banking space, brokerage ICICI Direct is positive on IDFC First Bank, which it expects to outperform over the next few months.
