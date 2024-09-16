IDFC First: Is this the most disappointing Indian bank stock ever? | Stock Market News

Markets
IDFC First: Is this the most disappointing Indian bank stock ever?
6 min read 16 Sep 2024, 09:00 AM IST
Summary
- Despite achieving several milestones, IDFC First Bank's stock price has yet to reflect its success. This article explores the bank's robust growth metrics, including a remarkable 42% year-on-year deposit increase and superior asset quality.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
V. Vaidyanathan, the managing director and chief executive of IDFC First Bank Ltd, and his team have outdone themselves.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less