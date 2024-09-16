IDFC First: Is this the most disappointing Indian bank stock ever?

Also, since the merger in December 2018, the bank’s book value per share (BVPS) has grown at just 3.6% CAGR. The balance 7% price return over the last 5-6 years is due to a P/B re-rating. Its P/B was re-rated from around 0.9 in December 2018 to around 1.6 as on 13 September 2018 on a consolidated level. This reflects the fact that the turnaround has not gone unnoticed. Marquee investor GQG Partners holds 2.22% in IDFC First Bank, down from 2.35% in the previous quarter.