IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank vs Axis Bank: Which stock to buy after Q1 results 2025?

Private banks IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank have declared their quarterly earnings for the period ending on June 30, 2025. Experts say that each bank has its strengths looking at the Q1 FY26 results.

IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank vs Axis Bank - Q1 results 2025 IDFC First Bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹462.6 crore for the June quarter, reflecting a 32.07% decline from ₹681 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. However, its net interest income (NII) rose 5% year-on-year to ₹4,933 crore, up from ₹4,695 crore.

In contrast, Yes Bank's standalone net profit for Q1FY26 jumped 59% year-on-year to ₹801 crore, compared to ₹502 crore in the corresponding period last year. On a sequential basis, PAT rose over 8% from ₹738 crore reported in the January–March quarter of FY25.

“ Yes Bank stands out with its 59.4% YoY PAT growth, stable asset quality, and strong CASA ratio improvement. Its strategic move with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation acquiring a 20% stake underscores its solid fundamentals, making them a strong contender for long-term growth,” said Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Srivastava further added, “ IDFC First Bank shows robust growth in customer deposits (25.5% YoY) and loans and advances (21% YoY), with a capital adequacy ratio poised to improve to 17.6% post-equity raise. However, the bank's net profit declined 32% YoY due to microfinance challenges. Axis Bank has moderate growth, with advances up 8% YoY and operating profit growing 14% YoY, but the bank's NIM slightly declined, and asset quality showed some stress with GNPA at 1.57%. ”

IDFC First Bank vs Yes Bank vs Axis Bank - Which stock to buy? According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, Axis Bank share stands out among IDFC First and Yes Bank, both in fundamentals and technical setup.

“ After a healthy correction, the stock is nearing a key support zone between ₹1,050– ₹1,000—a level that has historically attracted institutional interest. With valuations turning more attractive on every dip, this area is likely to act as a strong accumulation zone for value investors. Axis Bank’s balance sheet strength, stable asset quality, and consistent performance put it in a solid position for long-term growth. As it approaches this demand band, the risk-reward setup becomes increasingly favorable, making it one to watch closely in the banking space,” Jain said.

On the other hand, Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities believes Yes Bank appears to be the most attractive for long-term investment, given its strong PAT growth, stable asset quality, and strategic partnerships.

“ IDFC First Bank is also a strong candidate, but its microfinance challenges pose some risk. Axis Bank's moderate growth and slightly stressed asset quality make it relatively less appealing for long-term investment. So, according to the risk appetite of investors and long-term perspective, can do the best bet,” she added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.