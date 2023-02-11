IDFC, ITC to FSL: These 5 dividend paying stocks to trade ex-dividend next week

Dividend paying stocks: When stock market reopens next week after a gap of two days week off, a good number of stocks will trade ex-dividend as these companies have announced dividend for its loyal long-term shareholders. Shares of IDFC, ITC, Firstsource Solutions, etc. are going to trade ex-dividend as board of directors of these companies have fixed record date for dividend payment in next week sessions.

Here we list out full details in regard to top 5 dividend paying stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week:

1] IDFC: The financial stock will trade ex-dividend on Monday next week as board of directors of the company has fixed 13th February 2023 as record date for payment of special dividend. The company board has declared final dividend of ₹11 per equity share.

IDFC informed Indian bourses about the dividend record date citing, "In continuation to our letter dated January 25, 2023 and in compliance with Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (''IDFC'' or ''the Company'') at its meeting held today i.e. February 01, 2023 has considered and declared a Special Interim Dividend of 110% i.e. Rs. 11 per equity share of the Company. Total amount of dividend payout would be appx. Rs. 1,760/- crores. Please note that the Special Interim Dividend, shall be payable to all those equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at close of day on February 13, 2023, being the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Special Interim Dividend. Please note that Special Interim Dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after February 24, 2023."

2] ITC: The FMCG company is going to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday next week as board of directors of the company has fixed 15th February 2023 as record date for interim dividend payment for the financial year 2022-23. Teh company board has already declared ₹6 per equity share dividend for its eligible shareholders.

ITC informed about the interim dividend citing, "The Board of Directors of the Company at the meeting held today, i.e. 3rd February, 2023 - (a) declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 6/- per Ordinary Share of Re. 1/- each for the financial year ending on 31st March, 2023; such Dividend will be paid between Friday, 3rd March, 2023 and Sunday, 5th March, 2023 to those Members entitled thereto. (b) fixed Wednesday, 15th February, 2023 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of the Members for such Interim Dividend."

3] Aarti Industries: The chemical company has announced interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share to its long term investors. The board of directors of the company has fixed record date for interim dividend payment on 15th February 2023, which means chemical stock is going to trade ex-dividend on Wednesday next week

4] Firstsource Solutions Ltd or FSL: This IT company is going to trade ex-dividend on 17th February 2022 i.e. on Friday next week. The board of directors of the company has already declared interim dividend of ₹3.50 per share in FY23. the IT company had traded ex-dividend for interim dividend payment of ₹3.50 per share on 17th February 2022 as well. In fact the dividend paying IT stock traded ex-dividend for payment of interim dividend of ₹3 per share in 2021 as well.

5] Hero Motocorp: this auto stock is going to trade ex-dividend on Friday next week as board of directors of the auto major has fixed 17th February 2023 as record date for finalising the eligible shareholders for payment of ₹65 per share interim dividend for the financial year 2022-23. Prior to this interim dividend, the auto stock traded ex-dividend on 27th July 2022 for payment of ₹35 per share final dividend for the financial year 2021-22.