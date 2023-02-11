IDFC, ITC to FSL: These 5 dividend paying stocks to trade ex-dividend next week
- Dividend paying stock: IDFC shares will trade ex-dividend on Monday next week for payment of final dividend of ₹11 per equity share
Dividend paying stocks: When stock market reopens next week after a gap of two days week off, a good number of stocks will trade ex-dividend as these companies have announced dividend for its loyal long-term shareholders. Shares of IDFC, ITC, Firstsource Solutions, etc. are going to trade ex-dividend as board of directors of these companies have fixed record date for dividend payment in next week sessions.
