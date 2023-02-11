IDFC, ITC to FSL: These 5 dividend paying stocks to trade ex-dividend next week

IDFC informed Indian bourses about the dividend record date citing, "In continuation to our letter dated January 25, 2023 and in compliance with Regulation 29 and 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of the Directors of the IDFC Limited (''IDFC'' or ''the Company'') at its meeting held today i.e. February 01, 2023 has considered and declared a Special Interim Dividend of 110% i.e. Rs. 11 per equity share of the Company. Total amount of dividend payout would be appx. Rs. 1,760/- crores. Please note that the Special Interim Dividend, shall be payable to all those equity shareholders, whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as at close of day on February 13, 2023, being the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid Special Interim Dividend. Please note that Special Interim Dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or after February 24, 2023."