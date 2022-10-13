IDFC share price has climbed to 52-week high second day in a row. After hitting a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday, IDFC share price today surged to a new 52-week high of ₹76.95 apiece levels on NSE. However, profit booking soon triggered in the financial stock and it retraced sharply from its new 52-week high. The stock has been in uptrend after for last three days as the stock has rallied from ₹70.70 to ₹76.95 apiece levels, logging near 9 per cent rise in last three straight sessions.

The financial stock is hot favourite among mutual funds and Foreign Portfolio Institutions (FPIs). Mutual funds hold 10.31 per cent stake in the financial company while FPIs hold 20.58 per cent.

IDFC shareholding pattern

As per the shareholding pattern of IDFC Ltd for April to June 2022 quarter, HDFC Small Cap Fund has invested in this financial company. HDFC Small Cap Fund holds 5,24,65,886 IDFC shares or 3.29 per cent stake in the company.

FPIs too have a sizeable stake in this financial company. FPIs hold 32,85,62,790 company shares or 20.58 per cent stake in the company. FPIs like Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund, Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund, Ellipsis Partners, Theleme Master Fund Ltd, etc., have shareholding in IDFC Ltd.

IDFC share price history

Inn last six months, this financial stock has risen from around ₹61 to ₹76.95 apiece levels, logging more than 22 per cent. In last one year, this financial company's share price has appreciated from around ₹53 to ₹76.95 per share levels, ascending to the tune of near 40 per cent in this time horizon.

However, IDFC share price has given whopping return to its shareholders in post-Covid rebound. The financial stock bounced back from around ₹14 to ₹76.95 apiece levels in near two years, delivering around 450 per cent return to its positional long term investors.

