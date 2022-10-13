IDFC shares climb to 52-week high. Do you own?

IDFC share price has climbed to 52-week high second day in a row. After hitting a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday, IDFC share price today surged to a new 52-week high of ₹76.95 apiece levels on NSE. However, profit booking soon triggered in the financial stock and it retraced sharply from its new 52-week high. The stock has been in uptrend after for last three days as the stock has rallied from ₹70.70 to ₹76.95 apiece levels, logging near 9 per cent rise in last three straight sessions.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}