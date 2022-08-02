IDFC shares rally after CCI approves divestment of IDFC AMC2 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2022, 04:56 PM IST
- The divestment transaction is aggregated to ₹4,500 crore. After CCI approval, the divestment deal is now subject to RBI and Sebi's approval.
Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) shares on Tuesday rallied after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) approved the company's and IDFC Financial Holding Company's divestment deal of subsidiaries IDFC Asset Management Company and IDFC AMC Trustee Company. The divestment transaction is aggregated to ₹4,500 crore. After CCI approval, the divestment deal is now subject to RBI and Sebi's approval. IDFC shares climbed nearly 6% in a single day as investors held optimistic sentiment.