IEX board to consider buyback proposal on 25 Nov

As per the BSE website, among the many advantages of buybacks are --- to improve earnings per share; improve return on capital, return on net worth, and enhance the long-term shareholder value; provide an additional exit route to shareholders when shares are undervalued or are thinly traded; enhance consolidation of stake in a company; return surplus cash to shareholders; achieve optimum capital structure; and to support share price during periods of sluggish market conditions, among others.

