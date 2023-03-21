IEX, JSW Energy, Tata Power shares: Which power stocks to buy on peak summer demand?1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 09:49 AM IST
NTPC (Buy), JSW Energy (Buy), IEX (Underperform) are beneficiaries of this peak demand pocket
Coal stocks at power plants are comfortable and imported coal plants have been given a pass-through on higher import prices, said global brokerage Jefferies, adding NTPC’s expensive gas plants have also been given a go ahead for utilisation ramp up if power demand is higher. The brokerage believes the proactive measures will see the majority of peak summer demand being met till normalising from monsoon July onwards.
