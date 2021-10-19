IEX jumps 20% on bonus share announcement: Understanding how bonus issue works

This is mostly done to increase the liquidity of the stock. When the price of a share is high, a number of retail investors may find it difficult to buy that share. By issuing bonus shares, the total number of shares of the firm increases, thus reducing its stock price and making it accessible to more investors. With more shares in the market at a low price, the liquidity and investor engagement of the shares improve considerably.

