IEX Q1 Results: Net profit surges 21% YoY to ₹113 crore, revenue rises 13%. Check details

IEX Q1 Results: Indian Energy Exchange announced earnings for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, July 24. The company reported a consolidated net profit growth of 20.9 per cent to ₹113 crore in Q1FY26 compared to ₹93.42 crore posted in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in the June-ended quarter stood at ₹139.9 crore, up 13.2 per cent from ₹123.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The total expenses of Indian Energy Exchange for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 rose 53% to ₹32 crore, compared to its ₹29.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

IEX share price update IEX shares closed 29.49% lower at ₹132.25 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to ₹187.85 at the previous market close. The company announced its first-quarter results after stock market operating hours on Wednesday, 24 July 2025.

The shares fell significantly on Thursday, 24 July, after the country's power regulator, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), announced it would implement market coupling from next year onwards. IEX stock also remained in focus due to the release of its Q1 results today.

IEX's share price initially reached the 10% lower limit of ₹169.10 on the BSE. However, it continued to decline, dropping 15%, then 23%, followed by 26%, 28% and nearly 29%, closing at a low of ₹132.25.

CERC order CERC announced that it will implement the coupling of the day-ahead market (DAM) of power exchanges in a round-robin mode by January 2026. Market coupling is an economic model in energy markets designed to establish a unified electricity price across various trading platforms or exchanges. The regulator's action seeks to enhance price discovery and overall system efficiency.