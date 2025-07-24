IEX Q1 Results: Net profit surges 21% YoY to ₹113 crore, revenue rises 13%. Check details

IEX reported a 20.9% increase in net profit for Q1FY26, reaching 113 crore, compared to 93.42 crore last year. Revenue from operations also rose by 13.2% to 139.9 crore for the quarter ending June.

Riya R Alex
Updated24 Jul 2025, 06:05 PM IST
IEX Q1 results were declared on Thursday, July 24.
IEX Q1 results were declared on Thursday, July 24.

IEX Q1 Results: Indian Energy Exchange announced earnings for the April to June quarter of the financial year 2025-26 on Thursday, July 24. The company reported a consolidated net profit growth of 20.9 per cent to 113 crore in Q1FY26 compared to 93.42 crore posted in the year-ago period.

The company's revenue from operations in the June-ended quarter stood at 139.9 crore, up 13.2 per cent from 123.5 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year.

The total expenses of Indian Energy Exchange for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 rose 53% to 32 crore, compared to its 29.4 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Also Read | IGL declares board meeting date to announce Q1 results 2025. Details here

IEX share price update

IEX shares closed 29.49% lower at 132.25 after Thursday's stock market session, compared to 187.85 at the previous market close. The company announced its first-quarter results after stock market operating hours on Wednesday, 24 July 2025.

The shares fell significantly on Thursday, 24 July, after the country's power regulator, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), announced it would implement market coupling from next year onwards. IEX stock also remained in focus due to the release of its Q1 results today.

Also Read | Adani Energy Solutions Q1: Net Profit at ₹538 crore vs ₹1,191 crore loss YoY

IEX's share price initially reached the 10% lower limit of 169.10 on the BSE. However, it continued to decline, dropping 15%, then 23%, followed by 26%, 28% and nearly 29%, closing at a low of 132.25.

 

Also Read | ACC Q1 Results: Net profit rises 4.35% to ₹375.42 crore, Revenue jumps 18%

CERC order

CERC announced that it will implement the coupling of the day-ahead market (DAM) of power exchanges in a round-robin mode by January 2026. Market coupling is an economic model in energy markets designed to establish a unified electricity price across various trading platforms or exchanges. The regulator's action seeks to enhance price discovery and overall system efficiency.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIEX Q1 Results: Net profit surges 21% YoY to ₹113 crore, revenue rises 13%. Check details
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.