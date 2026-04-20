IEX share price crashes 7.5% after this latest move by CERC. How to approach the stock now?

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) declined by 7.5% in intraday deals on Monday, 20 April, after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) released a new draft proposal for electricity price discovery.

IEX share price slumped to the day's low of ₹125.35 apiece in intraday deals today, as against its last closing price of ₹135.65. The small-cap stock was trading close to its 52-week low of ₹114.50.

Trading activity was higher than usual as 8.69 lakh shares of IEX had changed hands by 12.45 pm, as against the two-week average of 4.17 lakh shares.

What are the new draft norms by CERC? CERC, under the new draft rules, has proposed that the price discovery shall be done by the market coupling operator (MCO).

For this purpose, it has proposed Grid India to act as the MCO, responsible for aggregating bids from all exchanges and determining a uniform market-clearing price. The exchanges, however, will continue to collect bids but will no longer set prices.

Market coupling shall apply to the Day-Ahead Market (DAM), Real-Time Market (RTM) and other market segments, according to the draft rules.

All power exchanges shall collect bids in a uniform bid format from market participants in accordance with the procedure and format stipulated in the Power Market Coupling Procedure (PMCP). These will then be transmitted from power exchanges to the MCO through a secure channel. The MCO shall aggregate bids for each market segment received and ensure an efficient price discovery.

The draft is open for comments/ suggestions/ objections on or before 16 May, 2026.

How do power coupling norms impact IEX? However, these norms do not bode well for market leader IEX. Explaining the impact, Balaji Rao Mudili, Research Analyst at Bonanza, highlighted that these new norms will dilute IEX's moat.

"IEX holds roughly 84% market share in the power exchange segment, so its discovered price was effectively the national benchmark, which was also the major competitive advantage which it had. In layman's terms, IEX effectively becomes a bid collection front end rather than a price-discovering exchange, thereby diluting its major MOAT," he said.

Following the new norms, smaller players like PXIL and HPX can attract volumes without having to build their own liquidity, which, for IEX, means slower volume growth as it is no longer the price decider, he added. IEX makes about 78% of its revenue from per-unit transaction fees, so any market share loss impacts the topline directly.

There are two modes of trading on power exchanges, i.e. the real-time market (RTM) and the day-ahead market (DAM). DAM will transition first under the new norms, and it is IEX’s biggest revenue segment.

How to approach IEX stock? Commenting on the valuations, Mudili said that IEX trades at a P/E of around 24, a premium built on its dominance. If that dominance fades, multiples could compress, he said.

"India's power market is expanding, and even with a smaller slice of the pie, IEX could grow if the pie itself expands fast enough. But the monopoly-like franchise narrative is effectively over, and the market is still in the middle of repricing what IEX is worth without that moat," he added.