IEX share price crashes 8%, down 30% in five days. What's behind the sell-off?

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price crashed over 8 per cent to ₹134.60 apiece in early morning session on Monday, July 28. The stock has saw a downturn of nearly 30 per cent in past five trading sessions.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.