IEX share price crashes 8%, down 30% in five days. What's behind the sell-off?

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price crashed over 8 per cent to 134.60 apiece in early morning session on Monday, July 28.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published28 Jul 2025, 09:37 AM IST
IEX share price crashes 8%, down 30% in five days. What's behind the sell-off?
IEX share price crashes 8%, down 30% in five days. What's behind the sell-off?

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price crashed over 8 per cent to 134.60 apiece in early morning session on Monday, July 28. The stock has saw a downturn of nearly 30 per cent in past five trading sessions.

(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsIEX share price crashes 8%, down 30% in five days. What's behind the sell-off?
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.