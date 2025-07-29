IEX share price extends fall; crashes 37% in ten sessions. Opportunity for bottom fishing?

IEX share price continued its downward trend on Tuesday, falling over 5% amid persistent selling pressure. IEX shares declined as much as 5.03% to hit a low of ₹132.00 apiece on the BSE.

IEX shares have now declined in nine of the last ten trading sessions, losing nearly 37% of its value during this period.

The sharp correction in Indian Energy Exchange share price follows heightened volatility driven primarily by regulatory developments. Investor sentiment has been weighed down by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission’s (CERC) approval of market coupling, a move expected to significantly alter the competitive dynamics of the power trading ecosystem.

Here are the factors contributing to recent slide in IEX share price:

Approval of Market Coupling: The CERC’s decision to implement market coupling — starting with the Day-Ahead Market (DAM) in January 2026 — has been a major drag on the IEX stock price. The reform aims to consolidate price discovery across multiple power exchanges by integrating their bids, which could dilute IEX’s current dominance.

Threat to Market Leadership: With over 80% market share, IEX has long benefited from its deep liquidity and efficient price discovery. However, market coupling raises concerns about potential loss of these competitive advantages.

Brokerage Downgrades: Brokerage firms have responded to the regulatory shift by revising their outlook on the stock. Jefferies, for instance, reiterated its “Underperform” rating, slashing IEX share price target to ₹105 from ₹150.

The brokerage expects IEX’s market share to decline from over 80% in FY25 to around 50% by FY28 due to the impending changes.

Exit from F&O Ban List: IEX was recently removed from the Futures & Options (F&O) ban list. This may have triggered heightened trading activity, adding to the stock's volatility.

Technical Outlook IEX share price remained under pressure, with every bounce getting sold into.

“IEX share price is re-testing the 24th July swing low near ₹131, the day when a sharp sell-off was witnessed. Going ahead, a break below ₹131 could trigger further weakness. On the flip side, ₹150 is likely to act as resistance,” said Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One.

IEX share price has declined 29% over the past month and 25% in the last six months. On a one-year basis, IEX stock is down 28%, though it has gained 122% over a five-year period.

At 12:35 PM, IEX share price was trading 3.24% lower at ₹134.50 apiece on the BSE.

