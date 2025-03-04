Stock Market Today : Indian Energy Exchange share price gains amidst falling markets following this business update.

The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price opened at ₹154.25 on the BSE on Tuesday. The Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share price had opened slightly lower than previous days closing price of ₹154.60. IEX Share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹155.85, though oscillated to intraday lows of ₹151.05 . The volatility in the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) share prices was also led by weak markets as Sensex slipped 200 points and above.

Indian Energy Exchange in its release on the exchanges post market hours on Tuesday 3 March 2025 gave updates about Indian Energy Exchange Limited or IEX's Power market during the month of February 2025.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd or IEX's Power market February updates IEX or Indian Energy Exchange achieved Monthly Electricity trades volume of 9,622 Million Unit in February 25. India experienced milder winters and an unusually warm February, leading to a steady rise in power demand across most regions, which led to the surge in electricty demand in February 2025 over February 2024. . Notably, on 07th February 2025, peak power demand reached 238 GW, compared to maximum peak power demand of 222 GW on 23rd February 2024, as per IEX

As per the release Indian Energy Exchange Ltd or IEX release green market achieves growth of 85% year on year. A total of 16.37 lakh Renewable Energy Certificates were traded during the month, which meant growth of 167% year on year

The average DAM (day Ahead market) price was at 4.38 per unit, which however was lower by 11% year on year. The strong availability of power led to the lower DAM price compared to the previous year.