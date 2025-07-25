IEX share price jumps over 12% despite stock market crash; here's why

IEX share price rebounded sharply on Friday, jumping over 12% in early trade, partially recovering from the previous session's steep decline. IEX share price surged as much as 12.11% to ₹148.50 apiece on the BSE.

On Thursday, July 24, IEX share price had plunged nearly 30%, marking its seventh consecutive session of decline. The sell-off in IEX shares was triggered after the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) announced the implementation of market coupling from next year.

Post market hours on Thursday, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) reported its financial results for the first quarter of FY26. The company posted a 25% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹120 crore, compared to ₹96 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company’s revenue in Q1FY26 increased 19% to ₹184.2 crore from ₹154 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Electricity volumes during the June quarter increased 15% to 32.4 billion units (BU). The exchange said trading of renewable energy certificates (RECs) jumped 149.3% YoY with 52.7 lakh RECs traded during the quarter.

Supply liquidity in the day ahead market (DAM) segment increased 45.2% on YoY basis. As a result, price in the DAM averaged ₹4.41 per unit, a decline of nearly 16% YoY. Similarly, price in the Real-Time Market averaged ₹3.91 per unit during Q1FY26, a decline of 20% compared to Q1FY25, IEX said.

Technical Outlook IEX share price has broken below the lower end of its 39-week trading range at ₹158, signaling the start of a potential bearish phase, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

“A confirmed weekly close below ₹158 will validate the breakdown and shift the IEX stock into a sell-on-rallies setup. The immediate downside target lies at ₹112, which is a long-standing weekly swing structure support. This level is likely to be tested if selling pressure persists. The breakdown marks a change in trend sentiment, and unless the stock quickly reclaims ₹158, further weakness remains on the cards in the short to medium term,” Jain said.

IEX Share Price Performance IEX share price plunged 22% in one month and has declined 13% in six months. The stock is down 18% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has fallen 16% in one year. However, IEX share price is up 20% in two years, and has delivered 153% returns in the past five years.

At 9:35 AM, IEX share price was trading 12.04% higher at ₹148.40 apiece on the BSE.