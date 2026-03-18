IEX share price surges over 3% following board's approval to launch Coal Exchange

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose by more than 3% on Wednesday, March 18, following the company's announcement that its board has provided in-principle approval to consider the creation of a Coal Exchange.

The company stated that it will provide additional information as future events unfold, in compliance with relevant regulations.

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“We wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., March 18, 2026, has accorded its in-principle approval to explore the business opportunity of establishing a Coal Exchange, in line with the proposed “Coal Regulations 2025” issued by The Ministry of Coal,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Last week, IEX reported a 30.4% annual increase in electricity trading volume on its platform, reaching 12,550 million units (MU) in February.

Additionally, the total number of renewable energy certificates (RECs) traded last month was 18.86 lakh, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 15.2 percent, according to an IEX announcement.

The exchange achieved a monthly trading volume of 12,550 MU in February 2026, which is 30.4 percent greater than the figures from the same month the previous year.

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Between February 11 and February 25 this year, a total of 18.86 lakh RECs were traded, with prices ranging from ₹333 to ₹337 each.

IEX - Q3 results IEX reported an 11% increase in consolidated net profit to ₹119.10 crore for the December quarter, driven by higher income levels.

In the October-December period of the previous financial year 2024-25, the company had a net profit of ₹107.29 crore, as stated in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to ₹183.06 crore, compared to ₹160.53 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's board also sanctioned an interim dividend of ₹1.5 per equity share with a face value of Re 1 each for the financial year 2025-26.

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IEX share price today IEX share price today opened at ₹120.30 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched intraday high of ₹124 per share, and an intraday low of ₹119.95 per share.

According to Anshul Jain,Head of Research at Lakshmishree, IEX shares, post its sharp corrective phase, has transitioned into a time-wise consolidation, holding a well-defined range between 119 and 129 over the past six weeks. Price action reflects equilibrium, with neither buyers nor sellers showing dominance, indicating absorption of prior volatility. The lack of directional conviction suggests continuation of this range-bound structure in the near term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.