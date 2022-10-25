IEX shares hit 52-week low. Brokerages have 'Hold' rating post Q2 results

Overall, the recent market share loss is temporary in Edelweiss' view and it would wait for extensive time series data before writing off IEX’s monopoly status. “In our view, breaking IEX’s network effect is difficult for HPX and PXIL, and incentives offered by them are momentary and unlikely to create any significant dent in IEX’s market share – premature to write-off IEX’s monopoly. We await volume ramp up in new products and restoration of supply side constraints," the note stated. Edelweiss has maintained its Hold rating on IEX shares with a 12 month target price of ₹150 apiece.

