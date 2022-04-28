Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) plunged nearly 3% to ₹213 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's early deals after the company posted a rise of over 45% in its consolidated net profit at ₹88 crore in the quarter ended March 2022, compared to the year-ago period, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

“IEX has reported decrease in margin in Q4FY22 results. The company's revenue is also below expectation. So, the IES shares may feel some pressure in short term. However, it has strong support at ₹190 and any dip around ₹200 or below ₹200 would be a good buying opportunity for positional investors for short to medium term target of ₹244," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities.

IEX's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2022. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting (AGM).

"On YoY basis, company's results look sound but on QoQ basis its has failed to show growth though it is a growth focused company with an operating margin of near 84%. Apart from this, the company is debt-free as well. This slide in IES shares is for short term as the company has reported de-growth on QoQ basis if we leave out ₹6 crore exceptional income," said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities.

IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates electricity trade. IEX shares have risen about 73% in a year's period whereas the stock is down more than 17% in 2022 (YTD) so far.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.