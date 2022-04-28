IEX shares plunge post Q4 results. Should you buy?

"On YoY basis, company's results look sound but on QoQ basis its has failed to show growth though it is a growth focused company with an operating margin of near 84%. Apart from this, the company is debt-free as well. This slide in IES shares is for short term as the company has reported de-growth on QoQ basis if we leave out ₹6 crore exceptional income," said Astha Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Hem Securities.