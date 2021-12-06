Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) rose for second consecutive session on its record date for bonus issue on Monday, after the stock turned ex-bonus on Friday. On October 21, 2021, the board of the company had approved an issue of bonus shares (2:1) wherein shareholders will get two bonus shares for every one share held by them.

“IEX made an announcement on bonus shares on October 21, 2021. The record date for the same is December 6, 2021 while the ex-date for the same was December 3, 2021. Consequently, Indian Energy Exchange’s share price has adjusted to ₹249 from ₹747. Accordingly, our target price stands revised to ₹305 per share. We maintain our BUY recommendation on the stock," said ICICI Securities in a note.

The company received shareholders' approval for the issue of bonus shares in late November. It also received shareholders' approval to increase the authorised share capital and consequent alteration in the capital clause of the memorandum of association.

“With around 95% market share in the power exchange market, IEX seems a good bet for a long term investment. The valuations also showed a strong growth with promising financials. Technically, the momentum indicators like RSI, MACD and Stochastic are showing an uptrend on daily charts for the target of 270 in coming sessions," said Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President, ShareIndia.

A company usually issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make it affordable for investors. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.

IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates electricity trade. IEX commands a market share of around 95% in the power exchange market. For the quarter ended September, the company posted a nearly 75% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹77 crore, whereas its total income rose to ₹122 crore in the quarter from ₹78.7 crore in the year-ago period.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

