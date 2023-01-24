IEX shares: Should you buy, sell or hold post Q3 results?

“Indian Energy Exchange's (IEX) 3QFY23 results came below expectations between volumes and margins. We lower our FY23E-25E EPS by 14% to reflect 3Q but have some revival factored in our estimates ahead. We highlighted in our Jan. 2022 downgrade, 2022: Return of the T&D Spend, that IEX faces the risk of moving to a competitive market vs a monopoly situation with BSE-PTC-ICICI launching the new Power exchange in 2022. Maintain Underperform," said Jefferies with a target price of ₹110.