IEX shares fall after Q3 results, interim dividend announcement

IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates electricity trade. The energy exchange commands a market share of around 95% in the power exchange market. The multibagger stock has rallied over 209% in a year's period whereas the in the last six months, the counter has surged 63%. Though, IEX shares are down about 7% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

