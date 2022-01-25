Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  IEX shares fall after Q3 results, interim dividend announcement

IEX shares fall after Q3 results, interim dividend announcement

IEX reported Q3 earnings on Monday
2 min read . 09:20 AM IST Livemint

  • IEX's Q3 net profit rose 39% to 80 crore as compared to 58 crore in the same quarter last year

Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) declined nearly 3% to 233 apiece on the BSE in Tuesday's opening deals after the company posted a nearly 39% rise in its consolidated net profit at 80 crore in the December quarter mainly on the back of higher revenues. The company had posted a net profit of 58 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total revenue rose 36% to 130.7 crore in the December 2021 quarter as compared to 96 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. IEX achieved 37% year-on-year (YoY) volume growth in Q3FY22, it said.

The board in its meeting held on Monday also approved an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share of face value of Re 1 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2022.

The board has fixed February 4, 2022, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration, the company said in an exchange filing.

“In the third quarter of the fiscal year 2022, India has seen good growth in economic and industrial activities. This increase in activity also spurred the demand for electricity. The national electricity consumption stood at 321 BU during the quarter, registering a 5% CAGR growth over last 2 years," IEX said in a statement.

IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates electricity trade. The energy exchange commands a market share of around 95% in the power exchange market. The multibagger stock has rallied over 209% in a year's period whereas the in the last six months, the counter has surged 63%. Though, IEX shares are down about 7% in 2022 (year-to-date or YTD) so far.

