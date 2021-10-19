IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates electricity trade. IEX commands a market share of around 95% in the power exchange market. The stock has surged surged around 160% in the past six months whereas it has delivered multibagger return of over 315% in 2021 (year-to-date) so far. From ₹220 apiece in January this year, the scrip has rallied to trading around ₹916 per share currently.