Shares of Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) surged 9% to ₹264 apiece on the BSE in Friday's opening deals as the stock traded ex-bonus ahead of its record date on Monday. The energy exchange has fixed 6 December as record date for the purpose of finding out eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of bonus equity shares.

On October 21, 2021 the board of the company had approved an issue of bonus shares (2:1) wherein shareholders will get two bonus shares for every one share held by them.

The bonus shares will be issued to "eligible members of the company in the proportion of two new fully paid-up equity share of rupee one each for every one existing fully paid-up equity shares of rupee one each held by them, by capitalising a sum not exceeding ₹59,91,13,022 out of the company's free reserves and capital redemption reserve as on March 31, 2021," the company said.

The company received shareholders' approval for the issue of bonus shares in late November. It also received shareholders' approval to increase the authorised share capital and consequent alteration in the capital clause of the memorandum of association.

IEX is the premier electricity exchange in India, which facilitates electricity trade. IEX commands a market share of around 95% in the power exchange market. For the quarter ended September, the company posted a nearly 75% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹77 crore, whereas its total income rose to ₹122 crore in the quarter from ₹78.7 crore in the year-ago period.

