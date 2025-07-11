IEX stock jumps on likely delay of market coupling; focus now on volume and pricing
A media report earlier this week indicated the government had no timeline for its decision on the market coupling of electricity exchanges, a move that would diminish the role of individual exchanges, especially IEX.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) Ltd stock was in focus this week after it shot up on Wednesday in response to a media report indicating the government had no timeline for its decision on the market coupling of electricity exchanges. The proposal, mooted about two years ago, would reduce the near-monopoly IEX enjoys in electricity trade with an 84% market share.