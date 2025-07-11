While the move may deliver marginal benefits because of inefficiencies in the electricity market, it would diminish the role of individual exchanges and impact longer-term market development. It may have greater impact on IEX than others because of its near monopoly in day ahead and real time market (DAM and RTM) with an almost 99% share, as per CERC data. The term ahead market, where it has a share of about 44%, has more balanced structure. “We believe that the risk-reward is not in favour of nation-wide implementation of MC in the near future," said a report by JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd.