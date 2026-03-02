If India starts performing, underweight investors may fuel the rally, says 360 ONE Asset

Client sentiment moves more slowly and is shaped by market performance. There are two sets of clients - global institutional and local high net-worth individual (HNI) retail. Global institutional clients have the world as an option. India has underperformed over the last year and a half, so interest in India came off significantly. For most of last year, we saw very little interest. Starting this year, we’re seeing sporadic interest return. Some global investors are contrarian; they’ve seen markets do nothing for a while and are coming back to explore opportunities. So there’s a slight pickup in interest, but nothing dramatic internationally.