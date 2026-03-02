Interest in India is beginning to return among global investors, but the money hasn’t followed yet.
If India starts performing, underweight investors may fuel the rally, says 360 ONE Asset
Summary360 ONE Asset’s Anup Maheshwari says improving earnings and underweight positioning could eventually pull foreign flows back, even as investors chase stronger growth elsewhere for now.
