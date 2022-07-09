If luxury stocks are a good inflation hedge, why is no one buying?
- Enthusiastic shopping during the pandemic allowed designer brands to push through big price increases, but that seems unsustainable
For the trinkets bought by the rich, inflation is running much hotter than for everyday groceries. Even with that enticing hedge, luxury stocks probably aren’t about to fly off the shelf.
For the trinkets bought by the rich, inflation is running much hotter than for everyday groceries. Even with that enticing hedge, luxury stocks probably aren’t about to fly off the shelf.
Luxury goods have an advantage over other consumer products: When top-end brands charge more, their designs can become more desirable to status-conscious shoppers. This gives the industry a reputation for offering investors inflation protection. Over roughly the last four decades, Forbes’ Cost of Living Extremely Well Index, which tracks the price of goods and services such as luxury handbags, expensive watches and real estate management fees, has risen 5% annually, compared with 3% gains in the U.S. consumer-price index.
Luxury goods have an advantage over other consumer products: When top-end brands charge more, their designs can become more desirable to status-conscious shoppers. This gives the industry a reputation for offering investors inflation protection. Over roughly the last four decades, Forbes’ Cost of Living Extremely Well Index, which tracks the price of goods and services such as luxury handbags, expensive watches and real estate management fees, has risen 5% annually, compared with 3% gains in the U.S. consumer-price index.
Luxury companies have been particularly aggressive during the pandemic. They increased prices by 10.7% on average in 2021, according to a Jefferies analysis of popular handbags from the likes of Louis Vuitton and Prada—comfortably ahead of the 7% increase in the CPI. Luxury-goods prices are up a further 10.3% this year. The trend should boost sales growth and profit margins when luxury brands report their second-quarter results this month.
But the stocks are out of fashion. Shares in big European luxury companies have lost almost 30% of their value on average this year, underperforming both the S&P 500 and MSCI Europe indexes. As a multiple of future earnings, solid sector names LVMH, Kering and Richemont are trading close to their pandemic lows of March 2020.
To tempt investors back, luxury brands would need to show continued strong demand from Chinese consumers as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, as well as robust sales to European and U.S. consumers. This is far from a sure thing as interest rates rise and the global economy slows.
The industry did cope well with the 2008 financial crisis. After an 8% drop in 2009, luxury sales grew by an average of 12% for the next three years, data from Bain & Company shows. But the recovery was helped by a massive influx of Chinese consumers, who only accounted for around 15% of global luxury spending back in 2008, Jefferies estimates.
Today, the market is more mature and most brands already have dozens of stores in China. The global luxury business is also much bigger—sales in 2022 will be 80% above 2008 levels, based on Bain estimates—making further growth that bit more challenging. Beijing’s management of the pandemic will also influence spending world-wide. “If China continues to enforce its zero-Covi d policy, the probability of a global recession increases," says Luca Solca, luxury analyst at Bernstein.
A chunk of brands’ growth in Europe and the U.S. last year came from less wealthy consumers who had abnormally high savings during lockdowns or government stimulus checks to spend. In the U.S., purchases of luxury goods by consumers who earn less than $50,000 a year doubled in 2021 compared with 2019 levels, data from Bank of America shows. These shoppers are already starting to pull back.
Trade in secondhand luxury is also more developed today than it was back in 2008. Resale sites like Vestiaire Collective give shoppers an easy way to trade down as prices for new goods rise, with no financial benefit to brands themselves.
Investors are rightly skeptical of low profit multiples when profits could be about to fall. Luxury prices may be going up, but luxury stocks are another matter.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text