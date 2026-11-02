If new investors see markets fall 5-10%, panic and exit, they may never return: says JioBlackRock AMC’s Swaminathan

What is your advice to investors with a moderate risk appetite navigating current markets?

Stop chasing funds and returns; start thinking about your portfolio. Asset allocation should reflect your ability to absorb risk, investment horizon and financial goals. Risk appetite is not just what you indicate on an app—it is how you actually respond to market declines. If a 10% fall keeps you awake at night, for instance, a portfolio concentrated in small-cap stocks may not be suitable. Keep money needed for near-term expenses in liquid investments, and allocate the rest across assets such as equities, fixed income, commodities and Reits. Technology is making portfolio tools more accessible, while financial advisers and distributors can help investors who need guidance. JioBlackRock has brought BlackRock’s Aladdin platform to India and is making it available through its app. Most importantly, stay invested. More than two-thirds of investors who panic and sell after a market decline do not return in time to participate in the recovery. During the covid market cycle, an investor who stayed invested through the downturn could have made around 20%, while someone who sold at the bottom would have lost 30%. Buying at the bottom could have generated returns of around 40%. The outcomes vary significantly, but consistency and staying invested are crucial to long-term wealth creation.