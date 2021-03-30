Who doesn't love catchy and quirky acronyms? Investors in stock markets are no different.

When Jim Cramer, the television host of CNBC's Mad Money, described five American technology stocks as FAANG, it caught the fancy of international investors' community and media alike. The companies include Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly known as Google).

The financial capital of India, Mumbai, known for its stock markets and Bollywood is not the one to be left far behind. Using names of Bollywood's popular actors to describe their favourite group of stocks came naturally to the investor community on Dalal Street.

One of the popular stock group -- HRITHIK -- comprises HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank or ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Ltd, Infosys Technologies and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Then there is SALMAN -- State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Larsen and Toubro, Maruti Suzuki, Adani Ports and NTPC.

To add to the catchy acronyms doing the rounds, BNP Paribas has coined BHARATH, stocks for companies that it felt had a stable outlook and consistent earnings. These stocks are Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank/Life, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Avenue Supermarts, Tata Consultancy Services, and Hindustan Unilever.

According to analysts and investment advisors, it's not uncommon to hear traders and investors converse in the lingo when discussing market movements and their bets.

The group of Indian stocks has probably not caught the fancy of investors the way FAANG did, as they have not been consistent performers like the American companies, which have dominated in their markets. The latter are also well-known brands among consumers and have seen remarkable growth in recent years.

