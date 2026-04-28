'If we invest wisely today...': Vijay Kedia shares growth mantra for India, cites China’s big spending model

A strong nation is built not only on how much it spends today, but on how effectively it invests in the future, believes ace investor Vijay Kedia as he points out, highlighting India’s evolving economic priorities across education, research, defence, and infrastructure.
Kedia, in a social media post on X, highlighted broad comparative estimates for FY2025–26 and FY2026–27, noting that while India continues to lag larger economies like China in absolute spending, its efficiency of capital deployment and demographic advantage could drive outsized long-term gains. His comparison offers a lens to understand both India’s challenges and its emerging strengths.
"India is building with fewer resources, lower per capita income, and a much younger population. And if we invest wisely today, the dividends of tomorrow could be historic," Vijay Kedia said in a post.
China’s massive state-led investments have enabled rapid scale across sectors. India, meanwhile, has pursued a more resource-constrained but increasingly innovation-driven path. This has pivoted the focus from how much to how well the funds are spent.
In education, India is estimated to spend about $130–150 billion annually (Centre and states combined), with the central government contributing roughly $16–17 billion and states accounting for the bulk of expenditure. In comparison, China’s education spending is estimated at nearly $950 billion.
Despite this gap, Kedia said that India has one of the youngest populations in the world, and even modest improvements in education can create an extraordinary long-term impact.
In research and development, India has spend nearlt $25-30 billion, while China has invested $500-550 billion. However, Kedia emphasises that innovation is not purely a function of capital. "India’s startups, technology talent and entrepreneurial energy are growing rapidly," he highlighted.
While China has spent $275-280 billion on defence as against Indian spending of $90-92 billion, Kedia believes that we are moving towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing while strengthening our capabilities.
China continues to lead in absolute infrastructure spending. However, India is currently in an accelerated phase of expansion, with rapid development in roads, railways, airports, ports, and digital networks.
One of India’s standout achievements has been the creation of scalable digital systems such as UPI, Aadhaar, and DigiLocker. These platforms have transformed financial transactions, identity verification, and service delivery at a population scale.
Kedia’s central message is optimistic but rooted in reality: He believes that while India has built huge prowess with fewer resources, lower per capita income and a much younger population, any push towards investing for the future can produce outsized returns.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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