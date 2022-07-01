‘If you are investing in stock markets, ask yourself two questions’

The second criterion is if you do have money set aside for the next three years, you should ask yourselves, am I investing into stocks which can get me at least a 20% compounded return over the next three to five years. If you are not investing for compounded returns of 20% over the next three to five years, you are not covering your cost of capital meaningfully. Most people I know won’t be able to hold their nerves if the stock market sees a significant correction and therefore, they may not be suitable for the stock market. A lot of people who are coming to the stock market have the wrong sort of money (i.e. they can’t leave the money untouched for three years) and the wrong sort of risk appetite.