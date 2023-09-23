These 34 smallcaps log double-digit rise even as Sensex records worst week in 15 months; do you own?2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 08:41 PM IST
In the week between September 18- September 22, domestic equity benchmark Sensex logged its worst week in over 15 months on lingering worries over a higher global interest rate environment following the US Federal Reserve's hawkish tone.
As many as 34 smallcap stocks logged a double digit rise in their stock prices last week - in the range of 10-38 per cent, even as the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 2.7 per cent over weak global cues and foreign fund outflows.
