IFCI, NTPC Green, HFCL, YES Bank— These are among the top most traded stocks on the NSE today

Most traded stocks today: The Indian stock market continued to witness a strong selloff across sectors on Friday, 13 March, as market sentiment remains weak due to the ongoing US-Iran war, rising crude oil prices, and massive foreign capital outflow.

The Sensex and the Nifty 50 have fallen by almost 55 points each for the week, bringing investors' wealth down by almost ₹16 lakh crore.

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, IFCI, NTPC Green Energy, Tata Silver Exchange Traded Fund, HFCL, YES Bank, Suzlon Energy, Tata Gold Exchange Traded Fund, SEPC, Adani Power, Eternal, Jaiprakash Power Ventures, and Reliance Power were among the most traded stocks, or most active stocks in terms of volume, on the NSE on Friday.

Bharat Coking Coal, Tata Steel, Nippon India Silver ETF, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, National Aluminium Company, and Adani Total Gas were also among the most traded stocks on the NSE.

Some top most traded stocks today Vodafone Idea: More than 23 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 11:45 am with the stock falling almost 3% during the session, looking set to extend losses for the third consecutive session. On a weekly basis, the stock has declined more than 7% and is on course to extend losses for the fourth consecutive week. In an exchange filing on March 11, Vodafone Idea said it will meet institutional investors in Singapore on 16 March and in Hong Kong on 17 March.

IFCI: Over 14 crore shares of the company had changed hands, as the stock surged 11%, defying weak market sentiment. On a weekly basis, the stock is up 6% after a 9% fall last week.

NTPC Green Energy: More than 10 crore shares of the company had changed hands by 11:30 am as the power stock jumped more than 7% in a weak market. This week, the stock has jumped more than 14% after announcing that the third-party capacity of 270 MW out of 1200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project located in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy, was declared on commercial operation from 11 March.

HFCL: More than 4 crore shares of the company had changed hands while the stock declined more than 1%. However, the stock is up 7% on a weekly scale, looking set to extend its gains for the second consecutive week. In an exchange filing on 13 March, the company said it had entered into a five-year supply agreement with a customer for the supply of high-quality, high-fibre-count optical fibre cables (OFC), through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary. The total potential value of the contract over its tenure is estimated at nearly $1.10 billion, equivalent to nearly ₹10,159 crore.

YES Bank: More than 4 crore shares of the company had changed hands as the stock declined over 2%. For the week, the stock has declined 6%, looking set to extend losses for the third consecutive week.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

