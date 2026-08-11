IFCI Q1 Results: Revenue declines, profit improves sequentially to ₹60 crore

IFCI announced its financial results for the June-ended quarter today, reporting a mixed performance, with net profit improving sequentially but remaining broadly flat year-on-year, while revenue declined on both YoY and QoQ bases.

For the June-ended quarter (Q1FY27), the non-banking financial company reported revenue from operations of ₹358 crore, down 20% from ₹445 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue also declined from ₹470.55 crore reported in Q4FY26.

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Interest income stood at ₹113.28 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹104.48 crore in Q1FY26.

Meanwhile, dividend income surged to ₹11 crore from just ₹0.06 crore in the year-ago quarter and also improved sharply from ₹3.13 crore in the March quarter.

Income from fees and commission stood at ₹158 crore, marginally higher than ₹149 crore recorded in the June 2025 quarter.

On the bottom line, IFCI reported a net profit of ₹60.27 crore, broadly flat compared with ₹62 crore in Q1FY26. However, on a sequential basis, profit rose sharply from ₹34 crore in Q4FY26, marking a significant improvement from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, IFCI said it recognised interest income of ₹18.90 crore on Stage 3 assets (except assets classified as standard under IRAC norms) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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Since there was no expectation of recovery, the amount was written off as bad debt during the same period. As a result, the company said there was no impact on net profit or loss for the quarter.

The company's capital position, however, remains a key concern. Its Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at negative 17.58% as of June 30, 2026, well below the minimum CRAR of 15% prescribed under the applicable regulations for non-banking financial companies.

In the previous fiscal year, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹2,068.84 crore, up from ₹2,018.52 crore in FY25. Net profit rose around 25% to ₹434.71 crore in FY26, compared with ₹348.61 crore in the previous financial year.

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IFCI share price trend The company’s shares have turned volatile after maintaining a solid winning run, closing each of the last four months in the green and scaling an all-time high of ₹95.80. So far this year, the stock has delivered a 43% return, even as the broader market has remained on a roller-coaster ride.

Zooming out, the stock has delivered multibagger returns to long-term investors, maintaining a sustained uptrend between 2020 and 2024, during which it generated a massive 843% return.

Although the stock has lost some momentum recently, its long-term performance remains strong, with the shares still trading 486% higher over the past three years.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.