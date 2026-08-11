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IFCI Q1 Results: Revenue declines, profit improves sequentially to ₹60 crore

IFCI's Q1FY27 results show a sequential rise in net profit to 60.27 crore but a flat year-on-year comparison. Revenue fell 20% to 358 crore, and concerns arise as its Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio remains at negative 17.58%, below regulatory requirements.

A Ksheerasagar
Published11 Aug 2026, 07:23 PM IST
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The company’s shares have turned volatile after maintaining a solid winning run, closing each of the last four months in the green and scaling an all-time high of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95.80.
The company’s shares have turned volatile after maintaining a solid winning run, closing each of the last four months in the green and scaling an all-time high of ₹95.80. (Pixabay)
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IFCI announced its financial results for the June-ended quarter today, reporting a mixed performance, with net profit improving sequentially but remaining broadly flat year-on-year, while revenue declined on both YoY and QoQ bases.

For the June-ended quarter (Q1FY27), the non-banking financial company reported revenue from operations of 358 crore, down 20% from 445 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue also declined from 470.55 crore reported in Q4FY26.

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Interest income stood at 113.28 crore during the quarter, compared with 104.48 crore in Q1FY26.

Meanwhile, dividend income surged to 11 crore from just 0.06 crore in the year-ago quarter and also improved sharply from 3.13 crore in the March quarter.

Income from fees and commission stood at 158 crore, marginally higher than 149 crore recorded in the June 2025 quarter.

On the bottom line, IFCI reported a net profit of 60.27 crore, broadly flat compared with 62 crore in Q1FY26. However, on a sequential basis, profit rose sharply from 34 crore in Q4FY26, marking a significant improvement from the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, IFCI said it recognised interest income of 18.90 crore on Stage 3 assets (except assets classified as standard under IRAC norms) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

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Since there was no expectation of recovery, the amount was written off as bad debt during the same period. As a result, the company said there was no impact on net profit or loss for the quarter.

The company's capital position, however, remains a key concern. Its Capital Risk Adequacy Ratio (CRAR) stood at negative 17.58% as of June 30, 2026, well below the minimum CRAR of 15% prescribed under the applicable regulations for non-banking financial companies.

In the previous fiscal year, the company reported revenue from operations of 2,068.84 crore, up from 2,018.52 crore in FY25. Net profit rose around 25% to 434.71 crore in FY26, compared with 348.61 crore in the previous financial year.

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Also Read | PC Jeweller share price jumps 5% after Q1 results 2026. Do you own?

IFCI share price trend

The company’s shares have turned volatile after maintaining a solid winning run, closing each of the last four months in the green and scaling an all-time high of 95.80. So far this year, the stock has delivered a 43% return, even as the broader market has remained on a roller-coaster ride.

Zooming out, the stock has delivered multibagger returns to long-term investors, maintaining a sustained uptrend between 2020 and 2024, during which it generated a massive 843% return.

Although the stock has lost some momentum recently, its long-term performance remains strong, with the shares still trading 486% higher over the past three years.

Also Read | IFCI shares surge 28% in two days to fresh high as NSE gears up to file DRHP
Also Read | Multibagger PSU stock IFCI zooms 9% after THIS consolidation move. Details here

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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