IFCI Q3 Results: Industrial Finance Corporation of India or IFCI Limited announced its October to December quarter on Wednesday, February 12. The company's net loss for the third-quarter of the financial year 2024-25 rose multifolds to ₹59 crore, compared to a net profit of ₹10.06 crore in the same quarter a year ago, as per the consolidated statements.
(…more to come..)
