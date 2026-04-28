IFCI Q4 Results: Net profit tumbles sharply to ₹34 crore, FY26 PAT up 18%

IFCI reported mixed financial results for Q4FY26, with revenue growth of 13.63% to 470 crore, but a sharp profit drop to 34 crore. Full-year profit improved by 25% to 434.71 crore, despite a decline in interest income. Shares fell 4.5% post-announcement.

A Ksheerasagar
Published28 Apr 2026, 06:33 PM IST
Q4 results today: Indraprastha Gas, Mahindra Logistics, Alok Industries, and Tata Investments, are among at least 16 companies to release earnings reports today, on April 21.
Q4 results today: Indraprastha Gas, Mahindra Logistics, Alok Industries, and Tata Investments, are among at least 16 companies to release earnings reports today, on April 21. (Image: Pixabay )

IFCI announced its financial results for the March-ended quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, today, reporting a mixed performance with a sharp year-on-year decline in quarterly profitability but an improvement in full-year earnings.

For the March-ended quarter (Q4FY26), the non-banking financial company reported total revenue from operations of 470 crore, compared with 413.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a growth of 13.63%.

Interest income during the quarter rose to 153.40 crore from 149.07 crore, while profit after tax came in at 34 crore for Q4FY26, sharply lower than 260 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

For the full financial year FY26, IFCI reported total revenue from operations of 2,068.84 crore, up from 2,018.52crore in FY25.

Interest income for the year stood at 460.35 crore compared with 492.61 crore in FY25, while dividend income jumped to 389.94 crore from 204.19 crore.

On the bottom line, the company declared a net profit of 434.71 crore for FY26, compared with 348.61 crore in FY25, registering an improvement of around 25%.

The company received 500 crore from the Government of India on January 28, 2025, towards subscription to share capital as share application money. Subsequently, 8,07,23,280 equity shares of face value 10 each were allotted to the Government of India on February 28, 2025, at 61.94 per share (including a premium of 51.94 per share) on a preferential basis. The issue proceeds have been fully utilized.

The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, has accorded in-principle approval for the consolidation of the IFCI Group, which entails the merger/amalgamation of certain group companies at the holding company and subsidiary levels. The board of IFCI has also accorded in-principle approval to commence the process.

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IFCI share price trend

In response to the results, the shares dropped 4.5% in Tuesday's trade, 28 April, to the day’s low of 58.71 apiece. Barring today’s drop, the stock has recovered strongly by 32% from its March low of 46.60 apiece. In April so far, it is up 25%, marking the biggest monthly gain in nearly a year.

Zooming out, the stock has delivered multibagger returns for long-term investors by maintaining a sustained bull run between 2020 and 2024, during which it generated a massive return of 843%. Even though it has lost some momentum lately, its long-term performance remains intact, as it is still trading 426% higher over the last three years.

Also Read | Zomato parent Eternal share price falls 3.5% ahead of Q4 results
Also Read | Coal India shares jump over 4% after Q4 results. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.

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