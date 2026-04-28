IFCI Q4 Results: Net profit tumbles sharply to ₹34 crore, FY26 PAT up 18%

IFCI announced its financial results for the March-ended quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026, today, reporting a mixed performance with a sharp year-on-year decline in quarterly profitability but an improvement in full-year earnings.

For the March-ended quarter (Q4FY26), the non-banking financial company reported total revenue from operations of ₹470 crore, compared with ₹413.61 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, reflecting a growth of 13.63%.

Interest income during the quarter rose to ₹153.40 crore from ₹149.07 crore, while profit after tax came in at ₹34 crore for Q4FY26, sharply lower than ₹260 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

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For the full financial year FY26, IFCI reported total revenue from operations of ₹2,068.84 crore, up from ₹2,018.52crore in FY25.

Interest income for the year stood at ₹460.35 crore compared with ₹492.61 crore in FY25, while dividend income jumped to ₹389.94 crore from ₹204.19 crore.

On the bottom line, the company declared a net profit of ₹434.71 crore for FY26, compared with ₹348.61 crore in FY25, registering an improvement of around 25%.

The company received ₹500 crore from the Government of India on January 28, 2025, towards subscription to share capital as share application money. Subsequently, 8,07,23,280 equity shares of face value ₹10 each were allotted to the Government of India on February 28, 2025, at ₹61.94 per share (including a premium of ₹51.94 per share) on a preferential basis. The issue proceeds have been fully utilized.

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The Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, has accorded in-principle approval for the consolidation of the IFCI Group, which entails the merger/amalgamation of certain group companies at the holding company and subsidiary levels. The board of IFCI has also accorded in-principle approval to commence the process.

IFCI share price trend In response to the results, the shares dropped 4.5% in Tuesday's trade, 28 April, to the day’s low of ₹58.71 apiece. Barring today’s drop, the stock has recovered strongly by 32% from its March low of ₹46.60 apiece. In April so far, it is up 25%, marking the biggest monthly gain in nearly a year.

Zooming out, the stock has delivered multibagger returns for long-term investors by maintaining a sustained bull run between 2020 and 2024, during which it generated a massive return of 843%. Even though it has lost some momentum lately, its long-term performance remains intact, as it is still trading 426% higher over the last three years.

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