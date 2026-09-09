IFCI share price down today- drops 14% in 2 days- Why is the stock falling?

IFCI share price extended its losing run for the second consecutive session on Wednesday, 9 September, due to heavy profit booking after the stock's recent bull run. A day after crashing almost 10%, IFCI shares crashed more than 4.5% to an intraday low of ₹88.40 on Wednesday. Overall, the stock has lost nearly 14% in just two consecutive sessions.

IFCI shares witnessed a strong bullish run of late amid buzz in the NSE IPO. The company has indirect exposure to the NSE through Stock Holding Corporation of India (SHCIL).

IFCI holds a controlling stake of over 50% in SHCIL, which, in turn, owns more than 4% of NSE. This structure gives IFCI shareholders indirect exposure to developments at India’s largest stock exchange, making the company’s stock particularly responsive to progress on NSE’s much-anticipated IPO.

IFCI share price history The stock has surged 72% over the last six months, hitting a 52-week high of ₹107.45 on 4 September. It hit a 52-week low of ₹46.20 on 9 December last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock had been in the green from April to August this year, clocking a cumulative gain of 87%.

What should investors do? As the stock is witnessing some profit booking, some technical experts believe one can use the opportunity to buy the stock.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, said IFCI is displaying a pattern of higher highs and higher lows while holding strong above both its short-term and long-term moving averages.

Also Read | Bajaj Broking's expert recommends 5 stock picks

The ongoing profit-taking from recent all-time highs is likely to find support around ₹80, which serves as the neckline of a previous inverted head-and-shoulders breakout, said Kumar.

"Considering this bullish chart structure, traders can utilise the current dip to accumulate the stock in the ₹78 – ₹82 zone, maintaining a strict stop-loss below ₹68 on a daily closing basis for potential medium-term targets of ₹105 – ₹110. Additionally, volume contraction during this correction suggests healthy consolidation rather than a trend reversal, rendering the risk-to-reward ratio highly favourable for swing traders," said Kumar.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar