IFCI share price jumps 14% in 3 sessions - Can the stock rise further? Tech experts decode?

IFCI share price has been on a healthy uptrend lately, jumping almost 14% in just three consecutive sessions. On Monday, 12 October, IFCI shares jumped 8% in morning trade on the BSE to hit an intraday high of ₹72.78. At this price, the stock has jumped 13.7% in just three straight sessions.

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IFCI share price trend The stock has jumped nearly 35% year-to-date, compared to a 15% drop in the equity benchmark Sensex. It rose to a 52-week high of ₹107.45 on 4 September this year after falling to a 52-week low of ₹46.20 on 9 December last year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up nearly 4% so far in October after an over 23% drop in the previous month.

IFCI FY26 financial performance The company's total revenue from operations in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) rose by 7% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹897.71 crore, while profit for the year jumped by 18% YoY to ₹51.71 crore. Net interest margin for the year stood at (-4.94)% compared to (-9.49)% in FY25.

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Can the stock rise further? According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, IFCI stock has violated the uptrend by breaking the higher low.

Thukral underscored that the stock price has formed a fresh resistance zone between ₹74 and ₹80. Moreover, there is a negative crossover among EMAs, indicating a negative short-term trend.

"Any bounce in the stock prices towards the resistance zone is an exit opportunity. If the stock prices continue to stay above 80 for some days, then only then could the trend change; however, the chances for that to happen remain thin," said Thukral.

IFCI technical chart

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"The stock started its short-term downtrend, and every rise towards the resistance area is an exit opportunity for buyers. Only a sustained move above the EMAs could change the trend for the stock," said Thukral.

Hitesh Tailor, a technical research analyst at Choice Broking, highlighted that IFCI stock is showing signs of improving technical strength across the daily and weekly charts, with the stock sustaining above its 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around ₹68- ₹69.50 support zone, indicating a gradual improvement in its price structure.

The RSI has rebounded from oversold territory, suggesting a recovery in momentum and renewed buying interest. On the weekly chart, the stock has taken support near the 50-Week EMA and reversed, indicating that buyers are attempting to defend this important support zone, said Tailor

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According to Tailor, key support for IFCI is placed at ₹64, with immediate support at ₹68.50, while key resistance is positioned at ₹76.

"Sustaining above 68.50 could help maintain the positive technical bias, while a decisive breakout above ₹76 may create scope for further upside. However, a fall below immediate support could weaken the recovery, while a breach of ₹64 may indicate increased selling pressure. Traders should closely monitor price action, trading volumes and momentum indicators for confirmation before taking positions and follow disciplined risk management," said Tailor.

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Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

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