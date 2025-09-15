IFCI share price jumps 8% after spurt in volume. Do you own?

PSU stock IFCI surged as much as 8 per cent to ₹58.08 apiece in Monday's trading session after the shares witnessed sharp spurt in trading volume on exchanges.

The PSU stock has largely remained volatile in last one year. The stock rallied nearly 40 per cent in six months, however, descended 25 per cent in one year. Meanwhile, the PSU stock has rewarded its long-term investors with multibagger returns by soaring over 756 per cent in five years.

What's behind the rally? According to data available on NSE, shares worth ₹198.06 lakh traded on Monday, September 15. “Today’s session witnessed a significant 300% surge in volumes, strongly suggesting that the weekly flag is nearing a bullish breakout,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree.

On September 9, IFCI informed the exchanges that rating agency ICRA reaffirmed its ‘B+’ rating on Fund based / Non-Fund based Bank Limits and long term bonds (including Subordinated Debt). The rating agency also retained ‘A4’ rating on commercial paper.

The company delivered a strong financial performance in the June 2025 quarter, reflecting solid growth across key parameters. Net sales rose to ₹155.51 crore, marking a 27.07 per cent increase compared to ₹122.38 crore in June 2024.

Net profit surged to ₹7.38 crore in June 2025, recording a sharp 104.98 per cent growth from ₹3.60 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, EBITDA climbed 32.72%, reaching ₹138.59 crore against ₹104.42 crore in June 2024, showcasing robust core operating performance.

IFCI share price - Should you buy or sell? According to Anshul Jain, post a sharp 105% rally in under seven weeks, IFCI entered a consolidation phase and formed a 15-week flag pattern on the weekly chart.

“The price action also opened near its low, further reinforcing the breakout signal. If momentum sustains, the breakout could extend towards the key resistance zone, with the 50% retracement of the flag pattern placed around 64. A close above this level will confirm strength and trigger further upside momentum in the coming weeks,” Jain added.