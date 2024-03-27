Stock market today: IFCI share price has been in an uptrend for a long. The PSU stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market delivered in the post-COVID rally. In the last four years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹3.50 to ₹40.70 apiece on the NSE. IFCI shares are still showcasing some upside steam. The PSU stock today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹40.70 per share on NSE, logging a 5 percent intraday rise within a few minutes of the opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, IFCI share price today touched a 5 percent upper circuit as well.

In the last one month, the PSU stock has remained in base building mode as the entire PSU segment was under the sell-off heat. However, in the YTD time, the multibagger stock has delivered over 40 percent to its shareholders. In the last six months, IFCI share price has ascended from nearly ₹24 to ₹40.70 apiece level, logging around 70 percent rise in this time. In the last one year, this multibagger PSU stock has appreciated from around ₹9 to ₹40.70 apiece, logging to the tune of a 350 percent rally in this period. So, the PSU has completed its journey from being a penny stock to a multibagger penny stock in the last one year. As mentioned above, the PSU stock has registered a robust rally in the post-COVID rebound. In the post-COVID rebound, IFCI share price has risen from around ₹3.50 to ₹40.60 per share level, clocking to the tune of an 1100 percent rise rally in the last four years.

Expecting more upside in IFCI share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “IFCI shares have made a strong base at ₹37 apiece level and the stock is looking positive on chart pattern. IFCI shareholders are advised to hold the PSU stock for more upside maintaining stop loss at ₹37 apiece level. They may go up to ₹50 apiece level in the short term once it breaches its current hurdle placed at ₹45 per share mark."

On the suggestion to fresh investors, Sumeet Bagadia said, "Fresh investors can buy IFCI shares at the current level maintaining strict stop loss at ₹37. They are advised to maintain the buy-on-dips strategy on every big dip till the stock is above the ₹37 per share level. They can also buy and hold the scrip for short-term targets of ₹45 and ₹50."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

