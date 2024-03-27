IFCI share price: Multibagger PSU stock hits 5% upper circuit, rises 1100% in four years. Buy or sell?
Multibagger stock: IFCI share price has risen from ₹3.50 to ₹40.70 apiece in post-COVID rebound
Stock market today: IFCI share price has been in an uptrend for a long. The PSU stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market delivered in the post-COVID rally. In the last four years, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹3.50 to ₹40.70 apiece on the NSE. IFCI shares are still showcasing some upside steam. The PSU stock today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹40.70 per share on NSE, logging a 5 percent intraday rise within a few minutes of the opening bell. While climbing to this intraday high, IFCI share price today touched a 5 percent upper circuit as well.
