IFCI share price jumps over 15%, up 65% in May so far. More upside ahead in this multibagger mid-cap stock?

IFCI share price: Shares of IFCI Limited zoomed over 15% in intraday trade on Wednesday, May 28, extending their bullish trend to the fourth trading session. Meanwhile, the multibagger mid-cap stock has risen in the last seven out of nine trading sessions amid heavy volumes and following a robust performance in the March 2025 quarter.

IFCI share price opened at ₹61.28 apiece on the BSE, higher than its last closing price of ₹61.10. However, it soon extended gains to the day's high of ₹70.48, recording a 15.52% rise in intraday trade. In May alone, IFIC stock is up 6%, taking its market capitalisation close to ₹19,000 crore.

Year-to-date, IFCI share price has risen 13% while on a longer time frame, it has emerged as a multibagger stock, having gained 526% in two years and over 1600% in five years.

IFCI Q4 Results IFCI on May 15 reported that its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for Q4 FY25 stood at ₹260.43 crore, as against ₹157.32 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, recording a 65.5% growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

Sequentially, IFCI had posted a net loss of ₹8.74 crore in the October-December quarter of FY25.

However, its revenue from operations was lower on a YoY and sequential basis at ₹413.61 crore, compared with ₹605 crore in Q4 FY24 and ₹458 crore in Q3 FY25.

IFCI Stock: Time to buy? Analysts remain bullish on IFCI stock price, seeing gains ahead in the counter.

According to Harshal Dasani, research analyst, INVasset PMS, IFCI is rapidly approaching its critical multiyear resistance at the 2007 high of ₹95.28, supported by a strong volume surge of 249 million shares, signalling significant institutional interest.

“The stock has decisively crossed above key EMAs (20/50/100/200) at ₹51.14, ₹47.81, ₹49.24, and ₹51.49, indicating robust upward momentum. RSI is elevated at 83.8, reflecting strong buying pressure but nearing overbought territory,” Dasani added. This breakout, he believes, could mark the start of a sustained uptrend, making IFCI an attractive play for long-term investors watching for further confirmation.

Meanwhile, Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst - Technical & Derivative Research, AngelOne Ltd, said, “IFCI has experienced a significant increase of nearly 60% during the month of May, particularly in the last three weeks, a movement supported by robust trading volumes.”

From a technical analysis perspective, the stock has ascended above the 200-DSMA after an extended period of stagnation, and there have been positive crossovers between the 21-day and 50-day DEMA, suggesting a favourable short-term trend, said Krishan.

However, he cautioned that the vertical nature of this rally raises the possibility of profit-taking, which should be duly considered. He sees immediate support levels shifting to the subzone of 62-60, followed by a support range of 58-55 associated with the 200 DSMA. Conversely, the 70-75 zone presents a robust resistance level in the near term, he added.