IFCI shares retrace after hitting a 52-week high. Opportunity to buy this NBFC PSU stock?

IFCI share price today touched an intraday high of 101.66 per share, which turned out to be its new 52-week high

Asit Manohar
Updated3 Sep 2026, 01:55 PM IST
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IFCI share price: The NBFC PSU stock hit a new 52-week high after giving a technical breakout on the chart pattern.
IFCI share price: The NBFC PSU stock hit a new 52-week high after giving a technical breakout on the chart pattern.(Photo: Courtesy AI)

IFCI share price today: Despite tepid movement in the key benchmark indices of the Indian stock market, IFCI shares saw strong buying in the early morning session. IFCI share price today opened with a downside gap at 98.21 apiece on the NSE, but the PSU stock soon gathered an upside momentum and touched an intraday high of 101.66 per share. However, the NBFC stock failed to sustain gains and hit an intraday low of 95.90 apiece, a level that may attract bottom fishers.

Breakout stock to buy today

According to stock market experts, IFCI shares have given a technical breakout at 95, and the PSU stock appears bullish on the technical chart. They said that shareholders with a long-term horizon may hold the stock for an upside target of 120. However, experts recommended a strict stop loss at 90. A fresh investor may also consider buying this NBFC PSU stock, maintaining the same stop-loss for the above-mentioned target of 120 over the next one to two months.

IFCI share price: Technical outlook

Speaking on the outlook of IFCI shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “The PSU stock is looking strong on the technical chart and may bounce back after the profit-booking trigger at the new 52-week high. The stock has made a strong base at 90 per share levels, and IFCI shareholders may consider holding the scrip with a stop loss at 90 for the short-term targets of 110 and 120."

The Choice Broking expert said that IFCI shareholders can expect a target of 120 in the next one to two months.

IFCI share: Is this a stock to buy today?

Whether one should consider buying IFCI shares after the fall from the 52-week high, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research & Business Development at KC Securities, said, “The PSU stock is still looking strong on the technical chart, and one can consider buying IFCI shares at around the 92- 95 range. The stock may soon bounce back and touch 102, 108 and 120+ targets in the short-term time horizon.”

IFCI share price history

IFCI share price has delivered 25% in one month, 80% in six months, and a whopping 750% returns in the last five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Asit Manohar

Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records. <br><br> While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat. <br><br> Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities. <br><br> Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).

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