IFGL Refractories shares surge 12%, jumps 42% in 6 months; time to book profits or buy more?

IFGL Refractories share price surged 12% in intraday deals on the BSE on Wednesday, 9 September, despite weak stock market sentiment. IFGL Refractories share price opened at ₹205.95 against its previous close of ₹200.95 and touched an intraday high of ₹225, looking set to snap its three-day losing run.

The stock is witnessing strong traction as the company seeks shareholder approval to appoint Mukesh Harshadrai Rawal as Director and CEO India, for a period of three years, on and from Sunday, 16 August 2026, to Wednesday, 15th August, 2029.

IFGL Refractories has announced a voting process for its shareholders to approve the appointment of Mukesh Harshadrai Rawal as a whole-time director, designated as director and chief executive officer (CEO) India.

IFGL Refractories share price trend The stock has jumped over 42% in the last six months. It hit a 52-week low of ₹120.10 on 30 March this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹339.50 on 6 October last year. On the monthly scale, the stock has been up since June this year.