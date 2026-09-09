IFGL Refractories shares surge 12%, jumps 42% in 6 months; time to book profits or buy more?

IFGL Refractories share price has jumped over 42% in the last six months. It hit a 52-week low of 120.10 on 30 March this year after hitting a 52-week high of 339.50 on 6 October last year. On the monthly scale, the stock has been up since June this year.

Nishant Kumar
Published9 Sep 2026, 01:16 PM IST
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IFGL Refractories shares have surged 42% in 6 months.
IFGL Refractories shares have surged 42% in 6 months.(an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

IFGL Refractories share price surged 12% in intraday deals on the BSE on Wednesday, 9 September, despite weak stock market sentiment. IFGL Refractories share price opened at 205.95 against its previous close of 200.95 and touched an intraday high of 225, looking set to snap its three-day losing run.

The stock is witnessing strong traction as the company seeks shareholder approval to appoint Mukesh Harshadrai Rawal as Director and CEO India, for a period of three years, on and from Sunday, 16 August 2026, to Wednesday, 15th August, 2029.

IFGL Refractories has announced a voting process for its shareholders to approve the appointment of Mukesh Harshadrai Rawal as a whole-time director, designated as director and chief executive officer (CEO) India.

IFGL Refractories share price trend

The stock has jumped over 42% in the last six months. It hit a 52-week low of 120.10 on 30 March this year after hitting a 52-week high of 339.50 on 6 October last year. On the monthly scale, the stock has been up since June this year.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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