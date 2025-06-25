IFL Enterprises rights issue 2025 opens. Date, price, other details that you should know.

IFL Enterprises rights issue opened for subscription on Monday, June 23 and will remain open till Monday, June 30. The company is looking to raise ₹49.154 crore from the issue.

Advertisement

The board of directors, in its meeting on June 9, 2025, reviewed and gave its approval for the rights issue.

IFL Enterprises Rights Issue 2025 is subscribed 0.02 times as on Jun 24 2025 17:00:00. The total bid quantity received by BSE is 88,78,071 shares.

IFL Enterprises Rights Issue 2025 details The company intends to raise ₹49.14 crore through a rights issue by offering 49,147,662 fully paid-up equity shares, each with a face value of ₹1.

According to the company’s statement, the funds raised from the issue will be utilized to improve its financial standing and for general corporate needs.

Shareholders of IFL Enterprises who hold equity shares as of the record date will be entitled to apply for rights shares in the proportion of 60 rights equity shares for every 91 fully paid-up equity shares they own. The deadline for on-market renunciation of Rights Entitlements (REs) is June 24, 2025.

Advertisement

IFL Enterprises financial performance For the financial year ending March 2025, IFL Enterprises Limited recorded a significant jump in its operational revenue, reaching ₹120.60 crore—a more than 13-fold increase from ₹8.24 crore in FY 2023-24.

The company’s net profit also surged to ₹2.99 crore in FY25, marking a 254% year-on-year rise from ₹84.5 lakh in the previous fiscal. In the fourth quarter of FY25 alone, the consolidated net profit stood at ₹3.04 crore, while revenue from operations soared to ₹72.13 crore, compared to ₹1.98 crore in Q4 FY24.

IFL Enterprises Limited operates in the agri-commodity sector, focusing on the import, export, and trading of agricultural commodities.

Advertisement