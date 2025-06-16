IFL Enterprises rights issue opens this week. Here are the price, date, size and other details

IFL Enterprises rights issue opens this week on Thursday, June 19, with the company looking to raise ₹49.154 crore.

The board of directors in the meeting held on June 9, 2025, had considered and approved the rights issue. Here are the price, date, size and other details about IFL Enterprises' rights issue:

IFL Enterprises rights issuance details IFL Enterprises Rights Issue Price: Shares in the rights issue have been priced at ₹1 per share.

IFL Enterprises Rights Issue Size: The company plans to raise ₹49.14 crore from the rights issue by issuing 49,147,662 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹1 each.

IFL Enterprises Rights Issue Date: The rights issue will open for subscription on June 19, 2025, and remain open until June 30, 2025.

IFL Enterprises Rights Issue Record Date: Shareholders holding equity shares of IFL Enterprises as of the record date—June 13, 2025—will be eligible to apply for the rights shares.

IFL Enterprises Rights Issue Objective: Proceeds from the issue will be used to strengthen the company’s financial position and support general corporate purposes, as per the company’s release.

IFL Enterprises Rights Issue entitlement Shareholders holding equity shares of IFL Enterprises as of the record date will be eligible to apply for the rights shares in the ratio of 60 rights equity shares for every 91 fully paid-up equity shares held. The last date for on-market renunciation of REs is June 24, 2025.

IFL Enterprises: About the company IFL Enterprises Limited is engaged in the agri-commodity business, including the import, export, and trading of agri-commodities.

For the financial year that ended March 2025, the company achieved revenue from operations of ₹120.60 crore, over a 13-fold rise as compared to the revenue of ₹8.24 crore in the FY 2023-24.

Net profit also rose to ₹2.99 crore for FY25, compared to ₹84.5 lakh in FY24, a 254% YoY growth. The company has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations during Q4FY25 reported a multifold rise to ₹72.13 crore as against revenue of ₹1.98 crore in Q4FY24.